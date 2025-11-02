Under Secretary to Review Digital Life Certificate Camp Arrangements in Tenali

Vijayawada: Department of Pensions and pensioners’ welfare (DoPPW ) under secretary Pravesh Kumar from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, will visit Tenali in Guntur district on November 3 to review the arrangements for the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Camp being conducted as part of the ongoing Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0.

During his visit, the Under Secretary will interact with pensioners availing of Face Authentication and doorstep DLC services. He will also review the coordination among banks, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), UIDAI, NIC, and local Pensioners’ Welfare Associations to ensure the camp is conducted smoothly and efficiently.

The Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0, which runs from November 1 to 30, aims to promote digital empowerment and enhance ease of living for pensioners by encouraging the use of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication to submit Life Certificates without biometric devices.

Special emphasis is being placed on super senior and differently-abled pensioners, who can avail themselves of IPPB’s doorstep service. The initiative brings together key stakeholders, including banks, UIDAI, MeitY, NIC, CGDA, Railways, and Pensioners’ Associations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat and Constitution Day addresses last year, praised the campaign for simplifying the pension process and making life easier for senior citizens.