Under Operation Lungs 2.0, GVMC Removes 1,053 Encroachments

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive under Operation Lungs 2.0, clearing 1,053 encroachments within the past two days.

Complaints against these encroachments had been received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). These included instances, such as blocked footpaths, obstructed roads and traffic congestion caused by illegal stalls and indiscriminate parking.

On Thursday, GVMC removed 524 encroachments, followed by 529 more on Friday. It carried out the operation across all eight zones of the city, particularly targeting major roads and junctions where public movement and vehicle flow got obstructed.

The operation had been carried out under the orders of GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg to ensure smoother traffic and pedestrian movement.

Chief city planner A. Prabhakar Rao said most complaints received during the weekly PGRS programme relate to road and footpath encroachments. To address these concerns quickly, the planning department, along with zonal officials and police support, identified and removed encroachments from key stretches across the city.

In Zone 1, 75 encroachments had been cleared from Tagarapuvalasa Main Road and the stretch leading to Bheemili Road. Zone 2 saw 86 removals from areas including Mithilapuri VUDA Road and Srikanth Nagar Junction. Zone 3 recorded 71 removals between Akkayyapalem and Diamond Park. In Zone 4, authorities cleared 11 encroachments near Ambedkar Circle and Jail Road.

Zone 5 witnessed 66 removals from the CISF Gate to the Marriott Hotel Junction. Zone 6 had the highest count with 128 encroachments cleared from Old and New Gajuwaka roads and surrounding areas. Zone 7 saw 52 removals from Nehru Chowk to Bypass Junction, while Zone 8 cleared 40 encroachments from NSTL Junction to Simhachalam Dwaram Junction.

Officials credited the success of the drive to the coordinated efforts of zonal commissioners, assistant planners, ward secretariat staff and police.

GVMC plans to continue the operation in the coming days to ensure that public spaces are free from obstruction and remain accessible to pedestrians and road users.