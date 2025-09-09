Undavalli Advises MPs From AP, TG To Vote For Sudarshan

Vijayawada:Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar appealed to MPs from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to vote for the INDIA bloc’s Vice President nominee, B. Sudarshan Reddy.

Speaking in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, the ex-MP said the nominee, a retired Supreme Court judge, was an expert in the Constitution. He urged Telugu Desam MPs to support him, pointing out that the election involved a secret ballot and no whip would be issued by the party leadership. He stressed that Sudarshan Reddy was the “son of Telugu soil.”

Undavalli alleged that the BJP had no faith in the Constitution and secularism. Referring to former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he questioned why the YSRCP chief chose to back the NDA’s nominee, C.P. Radhakrishnan.