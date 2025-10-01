Uncle Held On Charges Of Raping, Impregnating Minor

Vijayawada: A man has been arrested on charges of raping and impregnating a minor girl in Payakapuram, located on the suburbs of Vijayawada city, on Monday night.

According to the Nunna police, the 14-year-old girl was living with her aunt (her mother's younger sister) after losing both of her parents about four years ago. It is alleged that her uncle (the aunt's husband) started a physical relationship with her five months prior to the incident.

On Monday, the girl complained of weakness, following which her aunt took her to the government hospital, where doctors found that she was pregnant.

Following the hospital's report, the police filed a case against the man under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, and began an investigation.