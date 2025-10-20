Unauthorised Entry At PM’s Send-Off

The issue of unauthorised persons being allowed inside the helipad has triggered concern among administrative circles.

According to sources, the PM landed at the Sunnipenta helipad earlier in the day to visit the Srisailam temple and attend other programmes. The BJP had submitted a list of leaders to welcome and bid farewell to Modi. However, deviations were noticed. Some Nandyal BJP leaders allegedly allowed individuals such as their drivers or close aides to enter the area by impersonating senior leaders.

SPG oversees all aspects of the Prime Minister’s security.

Party sources said names of leaders including K Viswaroopa Chary, Mallela Krishna Reddy, Shabana and Damodar Reddy were in the list approved by the district administration to participate in the send-off. Their Aadhaar copies were collected and credentials verified a day before the visit.



It is alleged that Venkateswarlu entered in place of Viswaroopa Chary, while a close aide of the Nandyal district BJP president got in, in lieu of T Shiva Reddy. BJP's former state council member K. Viswaroopa Chary was issued only a Gallery Pass, and not the entry pass, to the helipad. "Officials confirmed my participation and collected my Aadhaar card and details, but I was later given a gallery pass. I was shocked to learn that someone else entered the helipad when SPG officials called my name," Chary said.

Some party leaders expressed surprise at how such lapses occurred despite the stringent security measures enforced by the SPG and the district administration.



DGP Harish Gupta held a teleconference with officials on Sunday to review the matter. The district police reportedly took the stand that the SPG was solely responsible for entry permissions and that the local police had no role in issuing passes.