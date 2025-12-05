Unauthorised Drone Flying Over Silathoranam Raises Security Concerns at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: A security lapse was reported in Tirumala on Friday after an unauthorised drone flew over Silathoranam, the protected natural rock arch and major tourist attraction.

Devotees at the site recorded videos of the drone, which quickly went viral on social media. Following this, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance and forest staff traced and seized the drone, and detained two individuals Sulakshan Das and Arjun Das for questioning. Police have launched an investigation.

Drone operations have been banned in Tirumala and across other temple-sensitive zones in Tirupati district since May. Permission from the DGCA and local police is mandatory even in permitted areas. It is unclear whether any clearance was sought in this case.

The incident has once again raised concerns over security checks at the Alipiri checkpoint, the only main road entry to Tirumala. Despite SPF and TTD vigilance personnel being deployed, with the SPF alone paid `70 to 80 crore annually, multiple lapses have been reported in recent months.

TTD officials said a detailed inquiry is underway to determine how the drone entered the restricted zone and action will follow based on the findings.