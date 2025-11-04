UN Vision Diplomat Visits Sri City, Praises Its Industry–Academia Synergy

Nellore: Chief expert and UN vision diplomat card holder at the International Centre for Scientific and Technical Information, Moscow, visited Sri City on Monday as part of his special mission to Andhra Pradesh.

The diplomat was received by Ravindra Sannareddy, founder and managing director of Sri City, who presented an overview of the integrated business city’s industrial and academic ecosystem.

Sannareddy explained that Sri City was built through visionary leadership and scientific planning, transforming regional potential into global opportunity. Collaborations with ICSTI and the UN framework would further strengthen Sri City’s commitment to industrial innovation, academic growth and inclusive development, he said.

Commending Sri City’s rapid progress, Jaya Ramulu lauded its status as a leading investment destination, home to over 245 companies from 31 countries. He also praised the region’s expanding educational base, with premier institutions such as IIIT, Krea University, and IFMR Business School nurturing skilled talent.

Touring the campus and visiting industrial facilities—including the Russian firm Kuibyshev Azot—he appreciated Sri City’s seamless integration of industry and academia, aligning with ICSTI’s objectives. He said, “The visit touches the heights to reach the un-reach,” underscoring the city’s potential to anchor an international skill university.

A prominent co-chair of BRICS IPM & IPBC, convenor of UNGA78 summit, IUCN Asia member, and secretary-general of UNA APT, Jaya Ramulu is currently leading efforts to establish the Asia Pacific Work Station (APWS) at Mahanandi under the ICSTI–UN framework.

Sri City officials expressed optimism about expanding global collaborations that align with the UN’s vision for sustainable and inclusive growth.