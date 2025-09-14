Umamaheshwar Assumes Charge As Bapatla SP, Pledges Crackdown On Ganja, Cybercrimes

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer B. Umamaheshwar on Sunday assumed charge as Bapatla district’s third Superintendent of Police in a ceremonial event at the district police headquarters, marked by Vedic chants at Bapatla. Police officials, including CCS DSP P. Jagadish Naik, Repalle DSP A. Srinivasa Rao, Bapatla DSP G. Ramamjaneyulu, Chirala DSP M.D. Moin, and AR DSP P. Vijayasarathi, along with other CI and SI rank officers, greeted the new SP with bouquets.

Speaking to the media, Umamaheshwar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said his prime focus would be on curbing the illegal transport and sale of ganja, preventing crimes against women and children, and tackling rising cyber and white-collar crimes with the aid of advanced technology. Investigations would be made more efficient, he added, while visible policing and strict enforcement between 6 pm and midnight daily would help deter offences at the outset.

The Bapatla SP stressed the need for enhanced coastal patrolling, given the district’s vast shoreline that attracts numerous tourists. He directed police personnel to respond immediately to complaints, spread awareness on cybercrimes, and launch community outreach programmes. “Strengthening law and order while ensuring better service delivery to the public will remain our top priority,” he declared.