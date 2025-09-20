Uma Urges Vijayawada To Maintain Top Swachh Bharat Ranking

VIJAYAWADA: Government Whip and Vijayawada Central Constituency MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday said that Vijayawada should always remain at the forefront of the Swachh Bharat rankings and maintain its reputation as one of the cleanest cities in the country.

Speaking at the Swachh Andhra Swarna Andhra programme organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at MK Baig School in Ajith Singh Nagar, Bonda Uma recalled that the city had been awarded a Seven‑Star rating and declared a Garbage‑Free City in the Swachh Survey 2024. He stressed that this position must be safeguarded and noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directives continue to guide the ongoing sanitation drive across the state.

Special Chief Secretary, CCLA and NTR district in‑charge officer G. Jayalakshmi emphasised that public participation was essential for the success of the cleanliness campaign and expressed confidence that, with citizens’ cooperation, Vijayawada would continue to win laurels.

VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra informed that the programme has been held every third Saturday since January, with month‑wise themes. Last month’s focus was on Monsoon Hygiene, while this month is dedicated to Green Andhra Pradesh (Harita Andhra), promoting awareness on home vegetable cultivation, composting, and terrace gardens.

Corporator Shaheena Sultana and NGO activist Eluri Leela Kumari highlighted the benefits of organic terrace gardening, noting that it empowers households to grow their own vegetables while staying healthy. As part of the programme, students planted 300 saplings at MK Baig School and Makineni Basavapunnaiah Indoor Stadium.

Senior VMC officials, teachers, students, and residents participated actively in the drive.