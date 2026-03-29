‘Tirupati One’ Project Gets Government Clearance

TIRUPATI: Tirupati is set to enter the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segment, with the state government approving the ‘Tirupati One’ project – which will position the city alongside Hyderabad and Bengaluru as a venue for large-scale events.

The project, with an estimated investment of `1,226.32 crore, would unfold on a plot of 21 acres at Damineedu village in Tirupati rural mandal. Expectations are that it would generate around 1,500 direct jobs.

The proposal was cleared by the state government after a detailed recommendation came from the state investment promotion board.

At the centre of the plan is a convention complex spread across seven acres with a seating capacity of 5,000. “The facility is designed to host national and international conferences, exhibitions and corporate events, forming the core infrastructure required for MICE activities,” officials said.

The project combines multiple segments within a single campus. A wellness zone with 300 rooms and a time-share facility with 250 units would be developed across seven acres. Hospitality infrastructure would be built on four acres, including a five-star hotel with 200 rooms and a three-star hotel with 150 rooms to accommodate different categories of visitors.

The layout also includes an entertainment zone with a multiplex on two acres and a cultural zone with a theme park on another two acres. These additions are intended to provide leisure options for visitors attending events and staying at the facility.

Tourism officials said the integrated design is aimed at ensuring that event infrastructure is supported by accommodation and recreational facilities at one location. This would help Tirupati attract large gatherings and create steady demand for hospitality, transport and related services.

According to a government order, the project would be implemented by a consortium of DivyaSree Holdings Pvt Ltd and Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd in tune with the AP Tourism Policy 2024–2029. It has been classified as an ‘ultra mega’ project.

The project is eligible for incentives including full reimbursement of net SGST for 15 years, a capital subsidy of 10 per cent of fixed capital investment capped at `40 crore, and reimbursement of stamp duty and transfer duty. It would also receive electricity supply at industrial tariff for five years along with reimbursement of electricity duty.