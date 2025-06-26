UK Keen on AP as Partner in Design, Engineering Services

Vijayawada: British deputy high commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen called on Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister P Narayana and expressed the UK’s interest in partnering with AP, especially in areas such as design and engineering services.

Owen oversees the United Kingdom’s affairs in both Telugu-speaking states. Those present at the meeting with the minister included Infrastructure Exports UK Chair Dean Purvis and AP principal secretary (Municipal Administration) S. Suresh Kumar.

During the discussions, minister Narayana briefed the UK delegation about the initiatives undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government for the development of Amaravati, the state’s capital city, with special focus on Amaravati's economic growth.

The minister noted that the designs for Amaravati’s iconic buildings have been crafted by renowned UK-based architect Norman Foster, underscoring the longstanding engagement between the UK and Andhra Pradesh in urban planning and design.

