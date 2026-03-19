Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam, Silver Chariot Festival Held with Fervour at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: Ugadi celebrations and the commencement of Vasantha Navaratri were marked with religious fervour and grandeur at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.

Marking Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram (2026–27), a grand Panchanga Sravanam was organised at the temple’s newly built puja mandapam. Asthana Siddhanti Brahmasri Challa Srinivasa Sharma presented the almanac, outlining predictions for all twelve zodiac signs, including income-expenditure patterns, honours and adversities, and planetary movements.

He also explained the likely impact of planetary alignments on rainfall, agriculture, the country’s economy, and public health.

Devotees in large numbers attended the programme and listened attentively. Panchangams were distributed free of cost, followed by Ugadi pachadi and prasadam.

Temple chairman Borrra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and executive officer V.K. Seena Naik felicitated Siddhanti. Several trust board members and officials were present.

In the evening, the first day of Vasantha Navaratri began with the visually striking Vendi (Silver) Rathotsavam of Lord Malleswara Swamy with Goddess Parvathi. The procession commenced at 6pm from the Maha Mandapam after rituals performed by temple authorities.

The silver chariot, adorned with electric lights, moved through Ratham Centre, Brahmin Street, Jammidoddi and Kothapeta amid devotional chants, Vedic hymns and cultural performances by drum artists, Kolatam dancers and bhajan groups. Devotees thronged the route, offering harati and prayers.

Temple authorities said special floral rituals would be performed during the nine-day festival, praying for the prosperity and well-being of the people.