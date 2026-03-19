Ugadi Panchangam Signals Economic Growth for AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh will be placed on the path of development through well-planned short, medium and long-term strategies. He said that a firm resolve has been made to position the Telugu community at the top globally by 2047.

Participating in Sri Parabhava nama Ugadi celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada along with Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, public representatives and officials, the Chief Minister extended Ugadi greetings to Telugu people globally. The Panchangam was recited by Brahmashri Madugula Nagaphani Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Ugadi pachadi reflects human life, symbolizing the mix of joys and hardships, just like its six tastes. Festivals, he said, teach healthy living practices and traditions are rooted in science. Practices like Vastu and Surya Namaskar, as well as systems like yoga and naturopathy, originate from nature and contribute to health, happiness and prosperity.

He emphasized reverence for land, nature and water and said the government has introduced a water security policy to conserve water resources. He noted that despite summer, reservoirs in the state currently have about 65 percent water storage. The government has already advised farmers to begin sowing nurseries by May 15.

The Chief Minister said he had the honor of organizing Godavari Pushkarams for the third time and pledged to conduct the upcoming Krishna Pushkarams grandly. He stated that Rs 1,943 crore has been provided so far for Polavaram project displaced families. He reaffirmed that the Polavaram project would be completed before the Godavari Pushkarams and dedicated to the nation. He added that about Rs 5,000 crore more is required to complete the project.

The Chief Minister said governance will soon be technology driven enabling real-time decisions based on climate and disaster assessments. He said that he promoted IT in the past and now focus is on artificial intelligence, quantum technology and data centers.

He emphasized preserving cultural values, noting that Telugu people abroad have become brand ambassadors of Indian culture. He reiterated his commitment to elevating the Telugu community globally.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to provide economic, social and health security to every citizen. A population management policy is being implemented to encourage population growth. He said the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership for Poverty Elimination) initiative aims to eradicate poverty by improving living standards of the underprivileged.

He reiterated that his work is dedicated to all 5 crore people of the state. Regional economic corridors centered around Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati are being developed with integrated logistics including ports, airports, roads, and railways. Amaravati is being planned as a world-class capital.

He warned people to be cautious of disruptive elements and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to generating 2 million jobs. A job calendar has been released to fill 10,060 posts through APPSC, with recruitment notifications scheduled from May 15 to October.

He noted that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in consumer justice, ensuring protection and fairness for consumers. He emphasized that by 2047, Andhra Pradesh should become a wealthy, healthy, and happy society.

Later the Chief Minister honored Madugula Nagaphani Sharma and released the TTD Panchangam, Agriculture Panchangam and cultural department calendars. Ugadi awards were presented to distinguished individuals in literature, music, arts, and social service. A total of 38 Kalaaratna awards and 122 Ugadi awards were distributed. Priests from various temples were also honored.