Ugadi Mahotsavam Concludes with Traditional Rituals at Srisailam

Kurnool: As part of the Ugadi mahotsavam, special pujas were performed for Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru on the final day, Monday. This was followed by special rituals for Sri Chandeeswara Swamy in the Yagashala, including chanting for global welfare and daily sacrifices.

The Yaga Poornahuti, Vasanthotsavam and Avabritham ceremonies were also conducted. During the Poornahuti ritual, offerings such as coconuts, spices, pearls, emeralds and new clothes were placed in the homagundam as prescribed by the scriptures, marking the completion of the Yaga ceremony. After this, in Vasanthotsavam, the Sthanacharyas sprinkled sacred water — infused with turmeric, lime and spices — on the devotees.

Following Vasanthotsavam, the Avabritham and Trishula Snanam rituals were performed for Chandeeswara Swamy at Mallikagundam. The deity was carried in a palanquin in a ceremonial circumambulation of the temple before being taken to Mallikagundam for Avabritham.

The swamy was then bathed with pure water, Panchamritam, Bhasmodakam, Kumkumodakam, Haridrodakam, Sugandhodakam, Bilvodakam, Pushpodakam, and Narikelodakam.

The Trishulasnanam ritual was then conducted at Mallikagundam, marking the conclusion of the festivities.

Executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao and other officials participated in the final day ritual.