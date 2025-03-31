 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Ugadi Mahotsavam Concludes with Traditional Rituals at Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
31 March 2025 9:53 PM IST

The Trishulasnanam ritual was then conducted at Mallikagundam, marking the conclusion of the festivities.

Ugadi Mahotsavam Concludes with Traditional Rituals at Srisailam
x
Poornahuti is performed at Srisailam temple on Monday, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Ugadi festivities. (DC)

Kurnool: As part of the Ugadi mahotsavam, special pujas were performed for Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru on the final day, Monday. This was followed by special rituals for Sri Chandeeswara Swamy in the Yagashala, including chanting for global welfare and daily sacrifices.

The Yaga Poornahuti, Vasanthotsavam and Avabritham ceremonies were also conducted. During the Poornahuti ritual, offerings such as coconuts, spices, pearls, emeralds and new clothes were placed in the homagundam as prescribed by the scriptures, marking the completion of the Yaga ceremony. After this, in Vasanthotsavam, the Sthanacharyas sprinkled sacred water — infused with turmeric, lime and spices — on the devotees.

Following Vasanthotsavam, the Avabritham and Trishula Snanam rituals were performed for Chandeeswara Swamy at Mallikagundam. The deity was carried in a palanquin in a ceremonial circumambulation of the temple before being taken to Mallikagundam for Avabritham.

The swamy was then bathed with pure water, Panchamritam, Bhasmodakam, Kumkumodakam, Haridrodakam, Sugandhodakam, Bilvodakam, Pushpodakam, and Narikelodakam.

The Trishulasnanam ritual was then conducted at Mallikagundam, marking the conclusion of the festivities.

Executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao and other officials participated in the final day ritual.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
M. Srinivasa Rao Ugadi Mahotsavam devotees 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X