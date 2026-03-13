Ugadi Gift for Farmers: Naidu to Release ‘Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan 3.0’ Aid Today

Vijayawada: In a major Ugadi bonanza for farmers, the state government will release financial assistance under the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan 3.0 scheme on Friday.

Under this initiative, Rs.6,000 each would be credited to the bank accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers across the state.

The Chief Minister would formally launch the third instalment during a programme at Surampalli in Krishna district’s Gannavaram constituency. The event on Friday evening would see Chandrababu Naidu interacting with farmers and addressing a public meeting.

According to officials, the third instalment would involve an expenditure of Rs.2,676 crore, borne jointly by the Centre and the state government.

Of this, the state government’s share stands at Rs.1,874 crore. The assistance would be directly credited to the farmers’ accounts as part of the government’s commitment to provide Rs.20,000 annually to each farmer family.

Under the alliance government’s Super-6 promises, farmers are assured Rs.20,000 per year through a combination of Rs.6,000 from the Centre under the PM-Kisan scheme and Rs.14,000 from the state government. The aid is being released in three instalments.

Earlier, the government released Rs.3,174 crore as the first instalment on August 2, 2025, crediting Rs.7,000 each to beneficiaries. The second instalment of Rs.7,000 each, amounting to Rs.3,135 crore, was disbursed on November 19, 2025. With Friday’s Rs.6,000 instalment, the government will complete its promised annual support of Rs.20,000 per farmer.

Officials said that with the third instalment, the government would have extended a total of Rs.8,985 crore in financial assistance to farmers within a year. Of this, the state’s contribution is Rs.6,560 crore, while the Centre’s share is Rs.2,425 crore.

As per the schedule, the CM would arrive at Surampalli at 4.20pm. He would interact with farmers from 4.25pm to 4.55pm, before participating in the public meeting at 5pm. There, he would formally announce the release of funds.