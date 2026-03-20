Ugadi Gift: AP Unveils Mega Job Calendar for 10,060 Posts

Vijayawada: Marking the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, education minister N. Lokesh unveiled a comprehensive job calendar on behalf of the state government here on Thursday.

He announced recruitments for 10,060 posts across various departments. This, he said, is a “festival of jobs” for youths, marking the fulfillment of a promise he had made during the Yuvagalam Padayatra.

“The people’s government has delivered on its commitment by releasing a transparent job calendar. We will conduct examinations within the stipulated timelines and ensure all notified posts are filled,” the minister said, extending Ugadi greetings to the swarm of job aspirants.

He promised that the recruitment process would be completed within the stipulated time.

Lokesh said, “As per the schedule, the recruitment process will begin with notifications for 1,500 district-level posts on May 15, 2026. This will be followed by major notifications on August 15, including 91 Group I posts, 2,778 police department vacancies, and 928 posts in other departments.”

Further, on September 15, the government would issue notifications for 750 Group II posts, 503 engineering service positions, and 506 additional posts in various departments. The final phase, slated for October 15, would cover 3,004 paramedical and intermediate-level posts.”

Lokesh emphasised that the syllabus for all examinations would be released well in advance to ensure adequate preparation time for the candidates. He also urged aspirants to register on the Naipunyam portal to receive timely updates and alerts on the notifications and examinations.

Reiterating his commitment, the minister said the government would make job announcements a regular feature of Ugadi every year.

With this structured and time-bound recruitment plan, the state government aims to provide clarity, transparency and confidence to lakhs of unemployed youth preparing for the competitive examinations.

Infograph:

Department-wise schedule & vacancies:

- May 15, 2026 – District-wise posts: 1,500

- August 15, 2026--Group I: 91, Police department: 2,778 and other departments: 928

- September 15, 2026--Group II: 750, engineering services: 503 and other departments: 506

- October 15, 2026--Paramedical/Intermediate level posts: 3,004

- Total posts: 10,060