Ugadi cheer sweeps major markets in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is alive with the warmth of community spirit as residents come together to celebrate Ugadi, embracing the joy and hope of the Telugu New Year. Since Saturday morning, the city has transformed into a tapestry of vibrant colours, filling the hearts of many with anticipation for this special occasion.

In major markets like Poorna Market, Madhurawada, Arilova, Ravindranagar, Maddilapalem, and the 14 Rythu Bazars, the atmosphere is bustling with activity. Families and friends gather, seeking out cherished Ugadi essentials like mango leaves, neem flowers, jaggery, and fresh produce. Vendors are feeling the surge in demand, reflecting not just a commercial boost but also the more profound emotional significance of this festival in the lives of the community.

Celebrated as a symbol of new beginnings and prosperity, Ugadi intertwines traditional rituals with a refreshing sense of modern enthusiasm. Households in Visakhapatnam are joyfully preparing, adorning their entrances with colourful rangolis and mango leaf torans. The delightful aroma of freshly made Ugadi Pachadi, a dish that captures the myriad flavours of life, fills homes, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that resonates with the essence of the festival.

This sense of togetherness extends beyond individual homes, as cultural programmes, music, and dance events are being held in community halls and public spaces. These joyful gatherings foster a sense of unity, reminding us all that Ugadi is a time of renewal and hope, where connections are strengthened and cherished.

As Visakhapatnam embraces the festive cheer, it serves as a touching reminder of the power of cultural traditions to unite citizens. This year’s Ugadi celebrations beautifully embody the city’s vibrant spirit, highlighting the deep bonds that connect generations and nurture our community.