Ugadi Celebrated With Traditional Fervour in Nellore, Prakasam

Nellore/Ongole: Ugadi celebrations were held with grandeur and traditional fervour across SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts on Thursday.

Leaders and senior officials highlighted the festival’s cultural significance and message of renewal.

In Nellore, the celebrations were held at the Tikkana Pranganam, where district collector Himanshu Shukla described Ugadi as “a reflection of our rich culture and traditions.”

The event began with ceremonial lamp-lighting by the collector, ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma, joint collector Venkatashwarlu and other officials.

Renowned scholar Aluri Shiromani Sharma presented the Panchangam for the new “Parabhava” year. It offered insights into the year ahead. Eminent Vedic scholars, poets, artists and personalities from various fields were felicitated Cultural programmes, including a Kavi Sammelanam and vibrant dance performances by students of SP Balasubrahmanyam Music College, added colour to the celebrations.

The collector noted that Ugadi signifies fresh beginnings and expressed optimism for continued development of the district.

Ugadi celebrated in traditional manner amid festivities

Kakinada: People celebrated the 60th Telugu New Year “Parabhava” in a grand, traditional manner amidst chanting by Vedic scholars, kavi sammelanams, classical music and cultural programmes in the five districts of Kakinada, Eluru, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts on Thursday.

Making their forecasts for the year on the occasion, astrologers said that state and the nation will witness prosperity and well-being during the year.

In East Godavari district, joint collector Y. Megha Swaroop presided over the Ugadi celebrations in the presence of several MLAs and MLCs. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary expressed hope that the rains will be timely this year, leading to the all-round development of the state and increase in the wealth of individuals.

Anaparti MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy said it is a matter of pride that even foreigners are now observing Indian customs, including those of the Ugadi. Those present included MLC Somu Veerraju and RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary.

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari felicitated several persons belonging to different fields on the occasion.

At Kakinada, almanac writer S. Sriramachandra Murthy said at a function on the Rangaraya Medical College premises that due to planet Jupiter’s good influence, people will not face any health issues during the year. Those present included Dr. A. Vishnu Vardhan.

Kakinada RDO S. Mallibabu felicitated several prominent personalities on Ugadi.

In Ongole, Ugadi celebrations were held at the rice millers association hall under the auspices of the government. Social welfare minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy expressed the hope that the state would prosper with divine blessings in the new year.

The event witnessed the presence of MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, district collector Rajababu, MLA BN Vijay Kumar and others. Vedic scholar Dakshinamurthy presented the Panchangam, while priests were honoured with financial assistance.

Leaders expressed confidence that key projects such as the Veligonda project and the Ramayapatnam Port would soon benefit the region. Cultural performances by children and traditional rituals marked the celebrations, spreading festive cheer and optimism for the year ahead.