Ugadi Celebrated with Religious Fervour at Tirumala and Tirupati Temples

Tirupati: Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, marking the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with religious fervour in Tirupati and surrounding areas on Sunday. Devotees gathered at temples where special rituals and ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ were conducted to forecast the year ahead.

At the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) observed ‘Ugadi Asthanam’ with spiritual fervour. The processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Lord Viswaksena, were seated at the Bangaru Vakili, inside the hill temple, facing Garudalwar Sannidhi. Temple priests performed the Asthanam in front of the deities.

New silk robes were offered to the deities on the auspicious occasion, followed by the traditional ‘Panchanga Sravanam’. Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, Tirumala Temple peishkar Rama Krishna, Parupattedar Bala Subramanyam, and other officials were present.

The TTD adorned the temple premises with floral decorations featuring unique mythological themes. The Garden Department used around eight tonnes of ornamental and traditional flowers to create displays near Golla Mandapam, depicting Radha Krishna, Balarama Krishna, and Maha Vishnu with Garuda and Hanuman.

The Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala hosted ‘Kavi Sammelanam’. In Tirupati, Ugadi festivities were held at Govindaraja Swamy and Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temples, which were decorated with flowers and mango leaves. Priests conducted special prayers, followed by the ‘Panchanga Sravanam’, where astrological predictions for the year were explained.

Households across the region observed traditional Ugadi customs, beginning the day with oil baths and decorating homes with rangoli. The preparation of Ugadi Pachadi, a dish with six flavours—sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy, and tangy— representing different aspects of life, was an integral part of the celebrations. Cultural programmes, including devotional music, Harikatha performances, and literary discussions, were organised in various parts of Tirupati.

The TTD, in collaboration with the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and welfare wings, held Ugadi celebrations at Mahati Auditorium. B. Phani Kumar Sharma rendered the ‘Panchanga Sravanam’, followed by an ‘Astavadhanam’ by scholar Dr Medasani Mohan. Students from Sri Venkateswara Music College performed, and competitions were conducted for TTD employees' children. Prizes were distributed to winners, followed by the serving of Ugadi Pachadi to all participants.