Udbhav 2025 -- National EMRS Cultural Festival Begins Today

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh is hosting a spectacular show styled as Udbhav-2025, the national-level festival of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, from Wednesday at KL University.

Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram would be the chief guest. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons and senior IAS officers, along with some other central ministers are slated to attend the events.

This is the first time Andhra Pradesh is hosting the prestigious national EMRS cultural festival. Twelve stages have been set up across the venue to accommodate competitions in 35 categories covering tribal music, dance, drama, traditions and folk arts.

Students would compete in drama, vocal and instrumental music, devotional and patriotic songs, light music, quiz events and traditional tribal dances.

More than 1,800 tribal students from 22 states have reached Amaravati, turning the festival into a cultural confluence reflecting India’s diversity. From AP alone, 110 students from 28 EMRS schools would participate. The events would feature students from Classes 6 to 12. This would be a national platform “to discover and encourage young tribal talent,” the organizers said.

A special attraction this year is ‘Krish’, the official mascot—a Blackbuck symbolising Andhra Pradesh’s tribal heritage and traditional identity.

The festival would begin with a traditional ceremonial welcome and inaugural song, followed by addresses from the secretary and commissioner of tribal welfare and state tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani.

Union minister Jual Oram would deliver the keynote address. Felicitations, awards presentations and a cultural programme would round off the day.