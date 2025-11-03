Udayagiri – Land of Forgotten Glory and Unfulfilled Promises

Nellore:With the present NDA government announcing reorganisation of administrative divisions with the stated aim of “one constituency – one revenue division,” residents of Udayagiri contend their region deserves this status more than any other.

For decades, Udayagiri constituency has remained split among three different revenue divisions, namely Atmakur, Kavali and Kandukur. This has posed severe challenges to people, leading to administrative neglect. Locals are positive that a separate revenue division for itself would finally bring in long-awaited development, better access to government services, and faster resolution of public grievances.

“This region has long suffered from both nature’s fury and government’s apathy. It remains one of the most backward areas in the state,” underlined a local leader. Various leaders cutting across party lines say despite years of agitation—including relay hunger strikes, rallies, public meetings, and intellectual discussions—successive governments have ignored their plea to make Udayagiri a revenue division.

Residents recall that prior to the 2024 elections, TDP leader Nara Lokesh, during his visit to understand local issues, assured them that justice will be done once their government comes to power. “We have faith that our long-cherished aspiration will finally be fulfilled,” they said, saying a representation has been sent to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in this regard.

Looking beyond politics and bureaucracy, Udayagiri is a forgotten jewel of history—its ancient fort and temples whispering tales of its glorious past. Perched nearly 1,000 metres above sea level, Udayagiri Fort is more than a military relic—it is a living chronicle of Andhra’s cultural grandeur. Once a thriving capital of kings, it has witnessed centuries of war, worship, and wonder.

Built originally by the Gajapathi dynasty and later ruled by the Aswapathis, the Vadiyas, and eventually conquered by Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagar in the 15th Century, Udayagiri had been a sprawling complex of thirteen forts—eight on the hill and five at its base—housing temples, royal palaces and sacred tombs.

Today, the same fort stands in quiet decay. Stone walls, which once echoed the clang of swords and temple bells, are now crumbling in silence. Locals say that if even a fraction of government attention had been given to restoration, Udayagiri could rival the great heritage tourism hubs of south India.

“Had the ancient structures, fort and temples been renovated,” a local historian underlines, “Udayagiri would have become a major tourist destination, not a forgotten relic.”

Once a seat of power and devotion, Udayagiri now awaits not just a revenue division, but revival—a chance to reclaim its rightful place in Andhra Pradesh’s map of progress and pride.