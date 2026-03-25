Tyre Burst Sends Bus Off Highway Near Nandyal; 10 Injured

KURNOOL: A major accident was averted in the early hours of Wednesday after a private travels bus went out of control following a tyre burst on a national highway near the Nandyal district headquarters.

Passengers, who were asleep, were jolted awake as the bus veered off the road. Around 10 passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the Morning Star Travels bus, carrying 35 passengers, was travelling at a considerable speed when one of its tyres burst with a loud noise near Nandyal. The driver reportedly attempted to control the vehicle but failed, causing it to swerve off the highway and plunge into adjoining agricultural fields.

Panic gripped the passengers as the vehicle went out of control, though it eventually came to a halt in the fields, averting a major tragedy.

On receiving information, police and locals rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating whether the mishap was caused by the tyre burst, overspeeding, or possible negligence in vehicle maintenance.