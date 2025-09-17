Tyger IKF Scout on Wheels To Reach Seven Major AP Cities

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step, the AP tourism department has partnered with India Khelo Football (IKF) to launch a Tyger IKF Scout on Wheels initiative—a 45-day football roadshow aimed at discovering grassroots talent from across the state.

The state tourism department will facilitate the entire tour, ensuring seamless logistical execution across seven major cities: Vizag, Rajahmundry, Sattenapalle, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Anantapur and Tirupati. The initiative will also reach over 10 satellite towns, bringing football trials, clinics, parent workshops and girls’ empowerment sessions directly to local communities.Tourism department MD, Amrapali Kata, said, “Tourism is not just about destinations. It is about celebrating the people and their stories. By supporting Scout on Wheels, we are endorsing a campaign that takes football, empowerment and pride to every corner of Andhra Pradesh.”Together, we will discover Andhra through football and present our state as one of opportunity, culture and youth energy.”Founder and managing director of Tyger Capital, Gaurav Gupta stated, “As an NBFC, our mission is to empower communities with financial freedom. Through this campaign, our 27 branch volunteers will work directly with parents and players to provide financial literacy, apprenticeships for youth, and job opportunities for families.”