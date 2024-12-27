T’WOOD BEING WOOED TO AP

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called on Tollywood filmmakers to consider shifting operations to Andhra Pradesh, citing the potential for providing livelihood to locals.

Producer Lagadapati Sridhar acknowledges Pawan Kalyan’s position as Deputy Chief Minister lends weight to his suggestion, and it could influence some members of the industry. He says, Many filmmakers are already drawn to AP’s picturesque locations like Srikakulam, Chittoor, Rajahmundry, and Kadapa. About 50 per cent of Telugu films are shot in AP to enhance the nativity factor.”Sridhar emphasizes the need for robust infrastructure to support the industry’s relocation. “Telugu cinema is one of India’s biggest industries, producing pan-India films with global audiences. Andhra Pradesh must develop state-of-the-art facilities like studios, post-production units, VFX centers... Vizag has a studio, but more facilities are needed,” he said.Currently Hyderabad is celebrated as the film capital of the South, hosting productions in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam alongside Telugu cinema. “Hyderabad offers world-class studios,infrastructure..., making it ideal for big-budget films. AP needs to act quickly to bridge the gap,” says Sridhar.He also urges Andhra Pradesh to take inspiration from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where governments offer incentives like a 20–25% refund on production costs toattract filmmakers. “These incentives encourage producers to shoot locally, showcasing scenic spots like waterfalls, seashores, and historic forts. Films serve as an engaging medium topromote such locations,” he notes.Dil Raju to mediate talks with CM Revanth ReddyBack from the US promotions of Game Changer, the producer along with a few others will meet the Telangana CM. Ticket hikes and benefit showsare the top agenda. Though Allu Arjun case is not mentioned at all, the industry hopes they can put an end to the controversyAfter his recent trip to the USA to promote his much-anticipated film Game Changer, producer Dil Raju revealed plans to bring together prominent figures from theTelugu film industry for a meeting with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. The objective is to find a mutually beneficial solution to lingering concerns between thegovernment and the film fraternity.“This meeting is crucial to dispel apprehensions and prove that the industry is not aligned solely with big stars,” said a noted director.He added, “The industry wants to assure the government of its support and willingness to collaborate under its guidance. Many big actorshave contributed generously during natural calamities, showing their commitment to the state.”CM NOT AGAINST T’WOODThe CM appointed Dil Raju as the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation. He also revived the prestigious Gadar Cine Awardsand set up a 17-member committee, led by veteran filmmaker B Narsing Rao, to honor exceptional talent in 2025.However, the government’s stance on banning ticket hikesand benefit shows which have been banned post the Pushpa 2 stampede remains a contentious issue. Industry leaders are expected to push for exceptions, especially for films like Game Changer, which has been in production for three years at a cost of over Rs 400 crore.Similarly, Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is eyeing benefit shows for its fanbase. The industry hopes to secure government support for such events and consider a pos-sible ticket price revision to capitalize on the festive season.