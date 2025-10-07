 Top
Two Youths Found Murdered Near Penna Barrage in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2025 12:46 PM IST

Bodies with injury marks recovered; police suspect the duo were beaten to death and dumped near the barrage.

Representational Image

Nellore: Two unidentified bodies were discovered near the Penna Barrage on Tuesday, causing alarm in the area. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims, both youths, were beaten to death with sticks. Police have reached the spot and are examining the scene for clues. More details are awaited.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nellore andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

