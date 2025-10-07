Two Youths Found Murdered Near Penna Barrage in Nellore
Bodies with injury marks recovered; police suspect the duo were beaten to death and dumped near the barrage.
Nellore: Two unidentified bodies were discovered near the Penna Barrage on Tuesday, causing alarm in the area. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims, both youths, were beaten to death with sticks. Police have reached the spot and are examining the scene for clues. More details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story