Two Youths Electrocuted in Nellore

Nellore: Two youths were electrocuted at Bonigarlapadu village of Varikuntapadu mandal in Sri Potti Sriramulu district on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Mekala Ganesh (18) and Talapala Ramesh (18), both residents of the village.

According to local sources, the two youths were travelling on a motorcycle when they accidentally came into contact with an electrified wire that had been erected around a red gram (kandi) field as a protective measure.

The live electric wire resulted in a powerful shock, causing the motorcycle to catch fire. Both youths were unable to escape and were burnt alive on the spot. The motorcycle was completely gutted in the incident.

Following the tragic deaths, Bonigarlapadu village was enveloped in grief, with family members and villagers in shock. Police reached the spot, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination and registered a case. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances leading to the incident and the illegal electrification of the farmland.