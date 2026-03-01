Two Youths Drown In Penna River Near Pushpagiri

Kadapa: Two youths drowned in the Penna river near Pushpagiri in Vallur mandal of Kadapa district while swimming on Sunday.

According to police, three youths had gone to the river for a swim when the incident occurred. Two of them reportedly slipped into deeper waters and drowned, while the third youth managed to escape and alert local residents.

The deceased were identified as Polu Srinath (23) and Chaitanya (25). On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and inspection operations.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Authorities have cautioned the public against entering the river at unsafe locations, particularly during periods of fluctuating water levels.