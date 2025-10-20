Two Youths Drown At Yarada Beach

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two young men drowned at Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening after ignoring repeated warnings from lifeguards and marine police about dangerous sea conditions.

The victims were identified as P. Ganesh (17), a first-year degree student from Kailash Nagar, Old Gajuwaka, and Pawan (27), an insurance agent from Pedagantyada, Gajuwaka.

According to police reports, a group of nine people from Gajuwaka arrived at Yarada Beach around 6 p.m. for sea bathing. Port Marine CSPS personnel, who were on duty at the location, immediately warned the group about the hazardous conditions and advised them to stay away from the water.

Despite the warnings, the group moved nearly one kilometre away from the main Yarada Beach point and entered the sea. Ganesh and Pawan were caught in strong currents and pulled under by powerful waves.

Marine police and GVMC swimmers immediately launched rescue operations. Following directions from the Circle Inspector, both the Indian Navy and Coast Guard were alerted and joined the search efforts. However, darkness hampered rescue operations as night fell.