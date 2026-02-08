Two Youths Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Minors In West Godavari

Kakinada: Mogalturu police arrested two youths — Tirumani Durga Prasad (20) and Tirumani Rajendra (20), both residents of PM Lanka village in Mogalturu mandal — on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls.

Narsapuram Rural circle inspector Durga Prasad said one of the accused became acquainted with a 14-year-old girl through Instagram and allegedly forced her to come to Narsapuram on January 20. The girl, accompanied by another minor, travelled to Narsapuram.

The accused allegedly took the two girls to a lodge in Mogalturu and sexually assaulted them. Later, the girls were taken to a beach, police said.

The incident came to light after school teachers informed the parents about the girls’ absence from classes. Following inquiries, the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Pocso Act, and the accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The circle inspector said cases would also be booked against the lodge owner and reception staff for violations.





Residential school student dies by suicide in Eluru district





A Class X student died by suicide at a residential school in Pedavegi in Eluru district on Saturday.

According to police, the incident came to light when fellow students noticed that the student did not attend classes. When they went to his hostel room, he was found unconscious.

He was rushed to the Government General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pedavegi police registered a case and said further investigation is under way.