Two Workers Injured In Chemical Leak Incident At Arajan Pharma

Visakhapatnam: Two workers are currently receiving medical treatment after sustaining injuries in a chemical leak at the Arajan Pharma Life Sciences Industry located in the Parawada special economic zone (SEZ) on Monday morning.

The injured workers have been identified as Jagadish, a chemist, and Tulasi, a contract worker. Both sustained injuries when a liquid line leaked at the pharmaceutical facility, prompting immediate medical attention.

DSP Parawada, Srinivas said that we have registered a case and an investigation is going on. He said that according to the initial investigation, while these two workers were working the morning shift, a pipeline leaked, and they got injured.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded stringent action against Arajan Pharma management, citing safety violations and negligence. CITU district general secretary R. Shankar Rao and dstrict vice president Gani Shetty Satyanarayana called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

They said that when CITU representatives attempted to visit the accident site, security guards employed by management prevented them from entering the SEZ premises. Union leaders alleged that both the industry management and SEZ authorities were attempting to suppress details of the incident through collusion.