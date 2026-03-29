Two Women from ASR Stranded in Muscat Seek Help to Return Home

Visakhapatnam: Two women from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Y. Shanti (29) and her sister-in-law D. Uma, are stranded in Muscat, Oman, and unable to return to India due to financial demands by an agent amid ongoing regional tensions, they said.

The women, residents of Mallampeta village in Ananthagiri mandal, had travelled to Muscat for employment but now claim they are being asked to pay ₹1.5 lakh by an agent to facilitate their return.

Shanti said she had been working in Muscat for five months, while Uma had arrived earlier for work. She said she wanted to return after tensions escalated in the region but was told by her employer to resolve the matter through the agent, who demanded the money.

Despite being in the same city, the two said they are unable to meet or communicate, leaving them isolated.

Shanti, whose husband works as a daily-wage labourer in Rajahmundry and who has two children, appealed for help from Nara Lokesh to facilitate their return.

She said other women from Andhra Pradesh, including those from Kadapa, Bhimavaram and Kakinada, had faced similar situations and returned only after paying the amount demanded by agents.