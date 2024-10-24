Two women booked, baby boy rescued

Vijayawada: Two women, including the mother of a three-month-old boy, were booked by the police on charges of selling the baby for an illegal adoption for Rs 1 lakh at Bapatla on Wednesday.

According to Bapatla police, the woman identified as Venkateswaramma from Bapatla delivered a boy three months ago. Another woman, identified as Alluramma of Peddapavani village in Linga Samudram mandal of Prakasam district had contacted Venkateswaramma and sought the baby for ‘sale’ in the guise of adoption and promised to pay Rs 1 lakh.

Accordingly, Venkateswaramma handed over the boy to Alluramma.

The issue came to light when Alluramma paid only Rs 80,000 out of the promised Rs 1 lakh and repeated efforts by the baby’s mother to get the balance amount proved futile. She approached the police and sought their intervention.

Accordingly, the police rescued the boy from Alluramma and handed over the boy to the Bala Sandan under the control of Integrated Child Development Service authorities for care.

Police have counselled both the women stating that sale of children a crime and booked a case against them.