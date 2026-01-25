Two-Wheeler Riders Most Vulnerable in Accidents: SP

Nellore:As part of National Road Safety Month–2026, Nellore district superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla led a road safety walkathon from the VRC Centre to the Gandhi statue in Nellore on Saturday under the theme “Safety through Training – Transformation through Technology”.

Addressing the gathering, she said two-wheeler riders account for the majority of road accident victims, with non-helmet users facing the highest risk of fatal injuries. Overspeeding, drunk driving, non-use of helmets and vehicle defects were identified as the main causes of accidents in the district.

Dr Ajitha Vejendla said interdepartmental coordination is being strengthened to reduce accidents and fatalities compared to last year. Stressing that road safety should be a way of life, she urged motorists to drive responsibly, keeping their families in mind, and advised checking brakes, lights and tyres before travel.

She added that District Road Safety Committee meetings are being held regularly to analyse accidents and rectify road, signal and engineering deficiencies, while continuous awareness programmes are being conducted in all police station limits. Public cooperation, she said, is crucial to improving road safety.

The walkathon was attended by additional SP (admin) Ch. Soujanya, Nellore Town ASP Diksha, municipal commissioner Nandan, DTC Chander, RTC DM Karimunneesa, Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao, DTC DSP Giridhar Rao, RTO Madani, Apollo Hospitals Nellore unit head Dr Bindu Bhargav Reddy, along with police personnel, officials, students and the public.



