Two Vijayawada Division Staff Receive SCR GM's Employee of the Month Safety Awards

Vijayawada: Two employees of the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) have been honoured with the General Manager’s ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards for December 2025 in recognition of their exceptional alertness and timely action in averting potential safety hazards during train operations.

The awards were presented by Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway, during a virtual safety meeting held at Rail Nilayam here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by P. E. Edwin, additional divisional railway manager (infrastructure), Vijayawada Division, along with principal heads of departments from Rail Nilayam and divisional railway managers of all six divisions—Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded—from their respective offices.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager said the ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards were instituted to recognise the critical contribution of frontline staff such as station masters, loco pilots, pointsmen and keymen, whose constant vigilance ensures safe train operations. He said such recognition not only acknowledges exemplary performance but also motivates other employees to remain alert and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity. Divisional officers congratulated the awardees and commended their dedication and presence of mind.

The Vijayawada Division awardees were recognised for two separate incidents in December 2025, both involving goods trains and the early detection of hot axles.

Peddiboins Harish, station master, Raparla, of the operating department, was honoured for his action on December 10, 2025. While exchanging the all-right signal for a goods train, he noticed sparks emanating from the 24th wagon from the rear. He immediately alerted the section controller at Gudur. On inspection by the loco pilot, a hot axle was detected, following which the affected wagon was promptly detached, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of the train.

Similarly, P. Ashok, station master, Elamanchili, was awarded for his vigilance on December 1, 2025. During the exchange of the all-right signal, he observed smoke coming from the ninth wagon from the rear of a goods train and instantly reported the matter to the section controller. A joint inspection by the loco pilot, train manager and on-duty pointsman revealed burning EM pads, indicating a suspected hot axle. The TXR staff later confirmed the defect, and the wagon was safely detached, preventing a possible mishap.