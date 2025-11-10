Two TTD Outsourcing Staff Dismissed For Consuming Non-Veg At Alipiri

TIRUPATI: Two outsourcing employees working under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were dismissed from service after they were found consuming non-vegetarian food near the Alipiri footpath in Tirupati. The incident came to light on Monday when videos of the employees eating meat at the sacred trekking pathway went viral on social media, drawing criticism from devotees.

The two employees, identified as Rama Swamy and Sarasamma, were engaged in duty with TTD’s health department under the outsourcing system. As per TTD regulations, consumption of non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited in Tirumala and along the Alipiri footpath route, which is considered sacred by pilgrims walking to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

After the matter came to the notice of TTD, vigilance and security department officials immediately conducted a preliminary inquiry. Based on the findings, a complaint was filed against both individuals at the Tirumala II Town Police Station. TTD also terminated their services with immediate effect.

The temple administration reiterated that strict disciplinary action will be taken against anyone violating the rules and sanctity of Tirumala and the two trekking routes. It also appealed to staff and devotees to uphold the spiritual atmosphere of Tirumala.