Two Treasury Officials In ACB Net For Taking ₹1 Lakh Bribe

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ACB sleuths caught red-handed two treasury officials who demanded and accepted a bribe ₹ 1 lakh from a school assistant to do him an official favour. The raid took place in Chintoor mandal in ASR district on Monday.

According to a release issued by the DSP, ACB Visakhapatnam range, B.V.S. Nageswara Rao and G.D. Vamsi Kalyan (A1) sub-treasury officer working at the divisional sub-treasury office in Chintoor and SVMS Samuel (A2) working as senior accountant at the same divisional sub-treasury office demanded ₹ 2 lakh as a bribe from the complainant S. Fakir Dora, working as a school assistant in the district tribal welfare boys' school in Narasimhapuram village in Chintoor mandal of ASR district, for processing a 10-year increment arrears bill worth ₹ 11,54,000 and another increment bill worth ₹ 43,000. The treasury officers demanded ͅ₹ 2 lakhs for processing both the files.

They were caught red-handed while accepting the advance money of ₹ 1 lakh from the complainant.

The investigation revealed that, at the suggestion of A1, A2 accepted the advance money from the complainant. The chemical test proved positive, and a case under Section 7 of the PC Act of 2018 was registered against both the officials.