Two Toppers From AP Shine in JEE Main 2026

Visakhapatnam: Two students from Andhra Pradesh were among the top performers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. The results were announced on Monday.

Narendra Babu Gari Mahith from Tirupati and Pasala Mohith secured a perfect NTA score of 100.0000000 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) and stood in the toppers’ ranking. The third student, Deva Srivedh, scored an NTA score of 99.9992271.

In category-wise rankings, Narendra Babu Gari Mahith emerged as the national topper in the OBC-NCL category while Deva Srivedh secured the top position in the SC category.

Narendra Babu Gari Mahith told Deccan Chronicle, “This is my first attempt at JEE Main. "I want to write the exam for JEE Advanced and pursue my career in computer science. I would take the software line."

At the national level, the top rank was secured by Shreyas Mishra from Delhi (NCT), while Narendra Babu Gari Mahith stood second. In total, 12 candidates across the country achieved a perfect 100th percentile.

The JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 examination was conducted from January 21-28, 2026, across 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 cities outside India. The exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages.

Of the 13,55,293 registered candidates, 13,04,653 appeared for the examination, recording an attendance rate of 96.26 per cent.

Among the candidates, 4,49,568 were female, and 8,55,085 male. The examination saw participation from various categories, including General (4,52,825), Gen-EWS (1,60,958), OBC-NCL (5,17,336), SC (1,29,902), and ST (43,632).