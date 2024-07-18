Two Telugu students drown in waterfall in Australia

Two students from Andhra Pradesh tragically drowned while swimming at Millaa Millaa Falls near Cairns in Queensland, Australia, on Tuesday. The victims, identified as Chaitanya Mupparaju from Bapatla district and Surya Teja Bobba from Prakasam district, were in their 20s and pursuing higher studies in Australia.



Queensland Police reported that the incident occurred when one of the students began struggling in the water, prompting the other to attempt a rescue, resulting in both drowning.



Emergency services were alerted after the duo could not be found. A search operation ensued, involving police and a helicopter, with ambulance personnel on standby for immediate medical aid.



A third individual was reportedly with the students at the time of the accident. Police have not disclosed his identity but mentioned that he was in a state of shock.