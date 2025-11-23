Two Techies Working in Hyderabad Killed in AP NH Mishap

Kurnool/Visakhapatnam: Two techies working in Hyderabad were among six persons in two separate accidents caused by parked vehicles on highways, in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Gaddam Badrinath, 25, from Gadwal district of Telangana, and Polavarapu Haritha, 26, from Visakhapatnam, working with an IT major in Hyderabad, were killed when a lorry rammed into their bus at Parayipalle under Allagadda Rural police limits in Nandyal district, around midnight.

They were seated in the rear section of the Mythri Travels bus that had stopped by the side of the highway for the passengers to take a break on National Highway 47. The bus was headed from Hyderabad to Puducherry.

Police said the bus had stopped behind a lorry. A speeding lorry coming from behind hit the bus, jamming it against the vehicle in the front. Several persons were injure. Four of them were referred to a Nandyal hospital for better treatment and three shifted to the Allagadda Government Hospital. Lorry driver Mohammad Ali, who was stuck in the cabin, was rescued by locals. In Srikalulam's Kotabommali mandal, four persons from Madhya Pradesh were killed and six injured when their van hit a truck parked on the national highway at Utthalapadu. Police said the van driver was drowsy and rammed into the parked vehicle at about 2.45 am. The group was going to the Srisailam temple after visiting the Puri temple in Odisha.

The victims were identified as Boro Singh Pawar, Vijay Singh Tomar, Ushir Singh, and Santoshi Baiga. The injured were taken to the Narasannapeta Area Hospital.