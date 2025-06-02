Two Tamil Nadu Workers Electrocuted In Nellore District

NELLORE: Two middle-aged men from Tamil Nadu died of electric shock while unloading feed near prawn ponds in Mudivarthi village late on Sunday night.

The victims had arrived from Puducherry’s Golden Seed Company in two container trucks carrying shrimp feed. While parking the containers near the ponds, the cabin of one of the vehicles came into contact with an 11 kV high-voltage electric wire, resulting in the instant death of one driver.

The second driver was electrocuted while attempting to save his colleague.

The deceased have been identified as Vaidyanathan and Mani, both residents of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Vidavalur police visited the scene, registered a case, and are investigating further.