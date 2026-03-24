Two Students Drown in Quarry Pond in Prakasam District

NELLORE: Two Class IX students drowned in a gravel quarry pond at Errabalem village in Korisapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ghantasala Manipal and Sricharan, both residents of the village. According to reports, they had gone to the quarry pond with friends for a swim. When two of their friends began to drown, Manipal and Sricharan rushed to their rescue and managed to push them to safety. However, in the process, they ventured into deeper waters and drowned.

Local authorities, including the tahsildar and circle inspector, visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The bodies were later retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

The incident has plunged the village into mourning, with grieving families and residents in shock.