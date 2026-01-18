Two Software Engineers Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

TIRUPATI: Two software engineers who had returned home for the Sankranti holidays were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kambhamvaripalle mandal of Annamayya district late on Saturday.

According to the police, six youths from Bandavantipalle village went to the outskirts of the village to consume alcohol. During the gathering, two of them, Mani (35) and Pushparaj (27), reportedly fell ill. Their friends immediately shifted them to a private hospital in Pilerru, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police said Mani was working as a software engineer in Chennai, while Pushparaj was employed in Bengaluru. Mani is survived by his wife and a young son, while Pushparaj was unmarried.

Family members raised suspicion over the deaths and lodged a complaint with the police. A case of suspicious deaths has been registered, and an investigation is under way to ascertain the exact cause of death, police officials said.