Two Simhachalam Staff Sacked For Attempting Theft From Hundi

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two employees employed for counting hundi collections at the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam have been dismissed following allegations of theft.

Addressing media on Monday, temple executive officer (EO) Vendra Trinatha Rao said surveillance footage had captured the employees involved in the surreptitious activity during the counting.

The accused have been identified as Konathala Ramana, a regular temple employee, and Panchadarla Suresh, who worked as an outsourcing employee. According to the EO, both men have been captured conceiving currency notes in a bag.

On checking, a bundle of 111 five-hundred rupee notes had been found in the bag.

"We have filed a complaint with Gopalpatnam police," EO Trinatha Rao stated. Police have seized the 111 notes amounting to ₹55,500.

Further investigations are going on.