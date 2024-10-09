Two road accidents leave one dead, 28 injured in Kurnool

Kurnool: Two separate road accidents in the Kurnool district on Tuesday resulted in one death and 28 injuries.

In the first incident, a 14-year-old boy named Veeresh lost his life when an autorickshaw he was traveling in collided with a SUV near Hulikanvi village in Peddakaduburu mandal. The autorickshaw, carrying passengers from Basaladoddi village to Adoni town, was hit from behind by the SUV, which was speeding and carrying a load of cotton bags.

Five other passengers sustained serious injuries, while three suffered minor injuries.

In the second incident, 20 labourers from Moka village in Karnataka were injured when the auto they were traveling in overturned near the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border.

The labourers were on their way to Aluru and Aspari mandals to pick cotton. One boy and two others are in critical condition. Police have registered cases in both incidents and are investigating the matter further. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.