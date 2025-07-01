Two Red Sanders Smugglers Sentenced To Five Years Imprisonment

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Special (RSS) court in Tirupati has sentenced two red sanders smugglers to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹6 lakh each. The judgment was delivered on Monday by Narasimha Murthy, Judge of the RSS ADJ Court, in connection with a case registered in 2016.

The convicts, J. Damodaram from Tirupati district and A. Hariprasad from Chittoor district, were arrested while smuggling red sanders near Pandurangavaripalli in Chandragiri mandal. Their involvement in the illegal transportation of red sanders was established during the trial, leading to their conviction.

The case was pursued under a special action plan formulated by the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) Head L. Subba Rayudu. With the direct supervision of RSASTF SP P. Srinivas, the force reviewed pending cases under trial and took special care to ensure the presentation of strong evidence. As a result of these efforts, the case led to a successful conviction.

Following the court’s orders, both convicts have been shifted to Nellore Central Prison to serve their sentence. RSASTF SP stated that this verdict serves as a strong warning to those involved in illegal activities in the Seshachalam Reserve Forest. He noted that cutting and smuggling red sanders, a highly valuable natural resource, as well as unauthorised entry into the forest, are serious offences.