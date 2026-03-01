Two RDO Office Staff, Private Individual Held in ₹40,000 Bribery Case at Sullurpeta

Nellore:Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested two employees of the RDO office at Sullurpeta, along with a private individual, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 in connection with a land records correction case.

Based on a complaint by Sadhana Poorna Chandra of Sadhanavaripalem village in Varadaiahpalem mandal of Tirupati district, the ACB registered a case against Sk. Siraj, senior assistant, and Chennubona Hemanth Satwik, camp clerk to the RDO, Sullurpeta.



The bribe was allegedly demanded to process a file for correcting revenue records that were wrongly shown as poramboke land instead of patta land.



Acting on the complaint, ACB officials caught Banala Venkata Subbaiah, a private individual, red-handed while receiving the bribe near the APSRTC bus stand at Sullurpeta on the instructions of the accused officials. Subsequently, all three were arrested on February 28.



Searches are under way at the residences of the accused and at the RDO office. They are being produced before the Special Judge for Trial of ACB Cases, Nellore.



The ACB reiterated its appeal to the public to report corruption through toll-free number 1064, mobile 94404 40057, or by email at complaints-acb@ap.gov.in