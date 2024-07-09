Two Patients Injured in Ambulance Accident Near Eluru

Kakinada: An ambulance transporting two patients from Kaikaram village to Eluru for dialysis collided with an electric pole near Satyanarayanapuram NH in Denduluru mandal of Eluru district on Tuesday.

The accident resulted in injuries to both the patients. According to the Denduluru police, the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The patients reportedly expressed distress and anxiety following the collision.

Fearing the extent of their injuries, medical personnel decided to take the patients to a hospital in Vijayawada for advanced medical care.