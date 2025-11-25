Two More Held In Madanapalle Kidney Racket

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle police on Tuesday arrested two more suspects in the illegal kidney transplant racket that came to light in Annamayya district earlier this month.

The accused, Suman and Kondayya of Kadapa district were taken into custody by Two Town Police and produced in court before being remanded.

DSP S. Mahendra Reddy said both men worked as operation theatre assistants for Bengaluru-based surgeon Parthasaradhi Reddy, who is accused of conducting unauthorised kidney transplants. They reportedly assisted him inside the operation theatre at Global Multi-Speciality Hospital, Madanapalle.

Police said an illegal transplant was performed at the hospital on November 9 without government approval. A doctor from Bengaluru and his team allegedly carried out the surgery with the support of the hospital owner and Annamayya district hospital services coordinator, Dr Kampa Anjaneyulu. Two women from Visakhapatnam were operated upon; one of them, S. Yamuna (29), died the next day after her condition worsened.

A case was registered based on a complaint by Yamuna’s mother, Suramma. Police have since arrested Dr Kampa Anjaneyulu, Madanapalle Government Hospital dialysis manager Bala Rangadu, Kadiri Government Hospital dialysis manager Meharaj, agent Pilli Padma, middlewoman Sathya and Yamuna’s live-in partner Suribabu, who allegedly coerced her into the surgery.

Investigations revealed that the accused identified donors and recipients, arranged covert surgeries at the private hospital, brought in a surgical team from Bengaluru and collected large sums from recipients, which were shared among those involved.

The DSP said several suspects remain absconding. Four special teams have been sent to Goa, Karnataka and Telangana to trace them, and more arrests are expected.