Two More Arrested In Visakhapatnam Cricket Betting Racket

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police have arrested two more individuals in connection with an ongoing cricket betting racket as part of their crackdown on illegal online gambling operations.

The arrests followed an investigation by the Cyber Crime Police Station, acting on a tip-off about betting activities being conducted through unauthorised online platforms, including Exchange666 and BlackDiamond9.com.

The accused have been identified as Peyyila Trinadh (23) and Kasireddy Bala Sanjeeva Rao (39), both residents of Achyutapuram mandal in Anakapalli district. They were arrested separately after being kept under surveillance with technical support and have been remanded in judicial custody for seven days. Police also seized mobile phones used for the betting activities.

The case, registered as Crime No. 305/2023, has been booked under Sections 419, 420, and 471 read with 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act (2000–2008), and Sections 3 and 4 of the AP Gaming Act (1974).

According to police sources, interrogation of the accused has revealed information about other bookies operating similar betting networks. Special teams have been formed to track and apprehend additional suspects involved in the illegal gambling ring.