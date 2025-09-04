Vijayawada:Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has said the government would fast-track transmission network expansion worth Rs 14962 crore at 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV levels across the state.

He stressed that all works must be executed with speed, strict quality control, and adherence to timelines to meet AP’s growing power demand.



The minister reviewed the filling of vacancies in the AP power utilities and said the chief minister has agreed to clear the recruitments in the sector to strengthen the power utilities.



To meet the growing demand of Amaravati capital city, APTransco is establishing two modern 220 kV GIS substations at Nelapadu and Lingayapalem in Amaravati, he said.



Furthermore, the existing substation at Tadepalli is being upgraded into a 220/132/33 kV station to strengthen power supply in Guntur, Krishna and the capital region.



The minister discussed with officials the power requirements for the proposed Metro projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. He also suggested early steps for the construction of substations to support aqua farmers while addressing tripping issues faced in various parts of the state and ensuring quality power supply to upcoming data centres and industries in Visakhapatnam.



Further, he stressed the need for maintenance of the 20-to-30-years-old substations.



Ravi Kumar reviewed the underground cabling system in the CRDA region and advised close coordination with the CRDA authorities to adopt the latest technologies for upcoming works.

The minister directed the officials to pay special attention to the ongoing underground cable works in the CRDA region. He reviewed the extension of 132 kV supply to Machilipatnam Port to ensure uninterrupted power for port operations, and the provision of EHT supply to Ramayapatnam port.